Kibii Logo

Life's too short to be boring. Let's try something new!

Discover new experiences and live a meaningful life with over 350 exciting categories to choose from.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

App Store Badges

DOWNLOAD THE APP

  • Kibii Main Category Screen
  • Kibii Active Sub Category Screen
  • Kibii Active/Archery Business List Screen
  • Kibii Business Map Screen
  • Kibii Business Detail Screen
  • Art & Entertainment Sub Category Screen
  • Active Sub Category Screen
  • Nightlife Sub Category Screen
  • Bars Sub Category Screen
  • Food/Restaurants Sub Category Screen

350+ Categories

Choose from a wide range of categories including Challenge Courses, Art/Cooking Classes, fine dining experiences and much, much more!

  • Kibii Express Swipe Right
  • Kibii Express Swipe Left
  • Kibii Express Businesss Card
  • Kibii Express Businesss Card

Kibii Express

Having trouble making a decision? The Kibii Express feature randomizes fun and exciting activities so you can spend less time deciding and more time experiencing.

  • Kibii Map Screen Cooking Classes New York
  • Kibii Map Screen Lounges Toronto
  • Kibii Map Screen Pool Bars London

Find Places Nearest You

Looking for something close by? Kibii helps you discover the most interesting places around you. Scratch another one off your bucket list!

Contact Us

We’d love to hear from you. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please feel free to hit us up using the form below. If you are a business looking to be featured and need more information, get in touch with us below!

Copyright © Three's A Crowd Inc.